Two seniors were extricated from a wreckage after their SUV left the road — damaging fences, a garage and the corner of a house — before finally crashing into a neighbouring home's deck.

It happened on Friday morning in the central Alberta town of Olds, when the couple's Jeep Cherokee drove across a boulevard and hit a light standard, sending a tire flying into a nearby property.

"The Jeep drove the length of a wooden fence line, destroying it, then continued into the yard and through a detached garage," RCMP said in a release.

The SUV plowed through a garage and damaged other property in Olds. (RCMP)

"The Jeep continued on, ultimately removing the southwest corner of the residence on that property before going through the shared fence line with a neighbouring property, pushing a deck off its supports then coming to a stop against the southeast corner of the neighbouring residence to the west."

At one point the vehicle was "believed to have gone airborne for approximately 20 feet," RCMP said.

Police say no charges will be laid because the male driver was incapable of operating the vehicle due to a medical emergency.

The couple from Olds — who police described as being in their late 70s and early 80s — is in hospital. No one else was hurt.