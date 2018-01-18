An Alberta man has been arrested and faces multiple charges for allegedly making child pornography and sexually assaulting his three-year-old daughter.

The 32-year-old from Olds, approximately 100 kilometres north of Calgary, faces seven charges after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit seized a number of computers and electronic devices, according to a news release.

Those items were taken when the suspect was first arrested on Jan. 4 after ICE was alerted that a man was distributing child pornography over social media.

During an examination of the devices, investigators found what they say is photographic evidence of sexual assault against his daughter. It is not believed he shared images of his daughter online.

The man, who is not being identified to protect the alleged victim's identity, was then re-arrested on Jan. 13 on additional charges.

Charges against the 32-year-old man are:

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Sexual exploitation.

Making child pornography.

Possessing child pornography.

Accessing child pornography.

Distributing child pornography.

The child is receiving help from support services.