In September, Jack Burnett predicted Albertans would weather a colder, snowier winter. That's exactly what the province has seen so far — and now the managing editor of the Old Farmer's Almanac says there's more winter chill to come for Calgary.

"It's gonna be the polar bear massage," Burnett said Tuesday. "That's what we called it. Put its claws around you, and shake you and chill you a bit, then let you go, lull you into sleep for a day or two, and then back it comes."

CBC Calgary News at 6 reached out to Burnett to get a sense of the rest of the season.

"Is the worst of the cold behind us? No. We're looking at the second half of February to be even more brutal than it's been up 'til now," Burnett said.

But he doesn't expect the extreme cold to linger past the end of the month.

"If we can get through February as far as the cold goes, then we'll be okay."

Jack Burnett shares his weather predictions for winter and early spring2:48

As far as snow goes, it's a different story. Burnett expects powder to continue to fall through the rest of February, before it makes a return dump in the second half of March and again in the middle of April.

"It's gonna be kind of a long winter and not-so-early a spring," he said.

Burnett expects May to be a "spectacular" month, with warmer and drier conditions than normal.

"It may come late, but spring is gonna be well worth it once it gets here."