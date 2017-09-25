RCMP in Okotoks, Alta., are reminding drivers to ensure car doors are kept locked after a recent sweep found one-quarter of vehicles checked had been left unsecured.

Of 80 vehicles checked in three areas of the town just south of Calgary, 21 vehicles were found unlocked.

Along with a garage door openers — allowing potential access to someone's home — police said in a release a number of valuable items were found inside the vehicles, including: