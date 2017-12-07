A Safeway pharmacist has been arrested on dozens of drug and theft charges after more than 33,000 tablets of narcotics went missing from the pharmacy where she worked in Okotoks, Alta., over a period of five years.

Police allege Leanne Rogalsky, 52, created fake patient records and then used fake prescriptions under those patients' names to take the narcotics from the pharmacy.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2012, and Oct. 13, 2017.

Okotoks RCMP said they began to investigate after they were contacted by Safeway loss prevention officers in October and made aware that a "significant amount of narcotics had been diverted from the pharmacy."

Rogalsky, a Calgary resident, is charged with:

Fraud over $5,000.

Theft over $5,000.

Breach of trust.

15 counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

15 offences under Canada's Narcotic Control Regulations.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on Dec. 22.