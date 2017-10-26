RCMP are looking to identify a man who rammed two police cars in a stolen truck in Okotoks on Wednesday evening.

Around 5:53 p.m., police were called to the Walmart parking lot for reports of an erratic driver.

When police approached the suspect's vehicle — a 2002 white Dodge truck — the suspect rammed both patrol cars and fled the scene.

RCMP say the officers weren't hurt.

Police say an investigation revealed the truck, bearing the Alberta plate BVF5334, had been stolen two days earlier.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 35 years of age with facial hair and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-944-6400 or Crime Stoppers.