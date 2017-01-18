A woman in her 50s was flown to hospital in serious condition by STARS Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 7 and 16th Street near Okotoks.

Police arrived to the scene to find a heavily damaged car and truck and paramedics assessed three patients. The seriously injured woman was the lone occupant of the car while two people in the truck — a woman in her 40s and a female in her late teens — suffered minor injuries and weren't taken to hospital.

Police are looking into a cause of the crash.