Police say two men from Okotoks, Alta, were street racing north of town last May when one of them hit a vehicle that wasn't involved, killing the driver.

On May 6, a black Mercedes was seen racing a red motorcycle at around 1 a.m. on Highway 2A north of Okotoks, according to the RCMP.

"Both vehicles were racing at high speeds when the Mercedes collided with the southbound Toyota FJ Cruiser," Mounties said in a release.

The driver of the Toyota, 43-year-old Daniel Tillapaugh of Okotoks, was declared dead at the scene.

Jody Sebryk, 45, who police say was driving the Mercedes, is facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death while street racing.

The alleged driver of the motorcycle, Benjamin Legere, 25, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death while street racing and criminal negligence causing death while street racing.

Sebryk and Legere are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.