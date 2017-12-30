Shoppers who ate doughnuts purchased from the bulk bin at a Safeway in Okotoks this month may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to Alberta Health Services.

AHS says an employee at the store located at 610 Big Rock Lane had a confirmed case of hepatitis A and may have passed the infection on by way of bulk doughnuts purchased between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21.

"While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection," Dr. David Strong, medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services, Calgary Zone, said in a news release.

"As a precaution, anyone who consumed unpackaged doughnuts produced at this location between December 1 and 21 is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms for 50 days since those products were consumed."

AHS says there is no longer any risk to the public at the Safeway.

Immunizations

Those who consumed doughnuts from the bulk bin at this location between Dec. 19 and 21 are eligible for a free immunization at clinics being set up by AHS.

The immunizations will not be effective for anyone who consumed doughnuts prior to Dec. 19.

The shots are available at Okotoks Health and Wellness, located at 11 Cimarron Common, at these times:

Tuesday, January 2: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Those who have previously had an infection or who have been properly vaccinated are not at risk.

Symptoms

According to AHS, illness can occur within 15 to 50 days after exposure. Those who contract the infection can be infectious for one to two weeks before symptoms occur and at least one week after becoming ill.

The infection affects the liver and is caused by a virus.

"Symptoms of hepatitis A may include: tiredness; poor appetite; nausea and vomiting; abdominal pain and fever; followed by dark-coloured urine, light-coloured stools, and yellowing of eyes and skin several days later," AHS said in a news release.

"Some people, especially young children, may get hepatitis A infection without noticing any symptoms; however, they are still infectious to others."

Anyone showing symptoms should contact Health Link at 811.