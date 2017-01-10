Okotoks RCMP are looking for two people who drove a stolen pickup truck — in reverse — through the front windows of a gas station and then stole an automated bank machine from inside the store.

The break-in happened around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the North Railway Shell station, according to police, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP said images from the security footage weren't immediately available to release publicly but could be soon.

Police said the culprits reversed a blue Ford F-350 through the front of the store, damaging the bank machine in the process.

They then loaded up the damaged machine into the bed of the truck and fled.

The gas station was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

The truck was found about an hour later in High River, with the bank machine — which had been opened and emptied of its cash — a short distance away.

Police said they don't know how much cash was stolen.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.