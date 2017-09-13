Police are investigating after an Alberta man died Tuesday in a workplace incident just north of Airdrie, Alta.



In a release, Airdrie RCMP said they were called Tuesday night to the northbound lanes of Highway 2, about 10 kilometres north of Airdrie.

Police said construction crews were removing steel girders from the roadway and loading them onto a trailer when one of the girders "swung into the traffic lane" and was hit by a northbound semi truck.

A 37-year-old construction worker from Red Deer was struck as a result of the collision and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic was already reduced to one lane due to the construction. All northbound traffic on Highway 2 was stopped for about three hours after the incident as Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) conducted its investigation.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene of the incident. The investigation is ongoing and the deceased's name will not be released.