A man is in critical condition in hospital following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in the 500 block of Markerville Road NE, Calgary Police Service says.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to a home in the northeast area of the city following reports of a domestic incident.

Police said officers had information that a man at the home might be armed, but when officers arrived the suspect had left the scene.

The man was later tracked to a home in the 500 block of Markerville Road N.E. where police say multiple unsuccessful attempts were made to call the suspect out of the building.

Police say the man exited a garage around 8:15 p.m. and the situation "continued to escalate resulting in the discharge of a service firearm."

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident.