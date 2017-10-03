A 23-year-old Calgary man is facing several charges related to an incident last week at a southwest 7-Eleven that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man acting erratically at the convenience story at 4604 37th Street S.W.

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates whenever an police officer fires their service weapon, the man was also holding what was believed to be a steak knife.

Two Calgary police officers are under investigation by ASIRT — an agency that investigates whenever an officer fires their weapon — as a result of the incident. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Officers at the scene contained the building and found the man inside talking on the phone and holding the knife, ASIRT said in a release.

The man then went into the Canada Post storage room at the back of the store and lit a fire.

Multiple attempts to disarm, immobilize

Police tried unsuccessfully to coax the man from the storage room. He came in and out of it more than once.

ASIRT said several attempts to immobilize and disarm the man were unsuccessful — at one point an officer used a Taser, which failed to stop the man.

An officer then discharged his weapon, at which point the man fell to the ground and began stabbing and cutting himself with the steak knife.

ASIRT said an officer again used a Taser on the man, which immobilized but did not disarm him. While the man was still in possession of the knife, a police service dog was released and made contact with the man.

Multiple charges

The man was arrested and taken to hospital, where he has been treated for injuries sustained during the incident — including the knife wounds and smoke inhalation.

The man, whom Calgary police identified at Tristen Joseph Wade, is facing several charges including arson, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and assault of a police officer with a weapon.

Wade remains in hospital in stable condition.

Two Calgary police officers are under investigation as a result of the incident. ASIRT is asking anyone with photos, videos or information about the incident to contact them at 403-592-4306.