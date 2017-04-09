A Calgary police officer was left with minor injuries after a collision with a stolen vehicle at the airport early Sunday morning.

Police say they were following a suspect in a stolen vehicle that led them to the Calgary International Airport around 1 a.m.

The suspect crashed through parking barricades, exited the stolen vehicle and stole a Calgary Airport Authority pickup truck, police told CBC News.

He then got out of the airport truck and into a third vehicle, also stolen, with two occupants. Police said it appeared the three people knew each other.

As they were attempting to leave the airport, there was a collision with a police vehicle that left one officer with minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene.

Police say they are looking for three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.