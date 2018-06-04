Calgary police officer charged with assault in off-duty domestic incident

A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident that happened while he was off duty, police say.

Officers were called to a home in the city's southeast on May 28.

"A subsequent investigation by the CPS domestic conflict unit has resulted in the member being charged with one count of assault," police said in a release.

The name of the 20-year veteran of the force is being withheld in order to protect the alleged victim, police say.

The officer was on a leave of absence on an unrelated matter and will now remain on leave.

"As is the case anytime charges are laid against a member of the public, the officer is afforded the right to a fair trial and is being offered the appropriate supports from the service throughout the court process," police said.