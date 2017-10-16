Calgary homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the death of a man in his late 20s whose body was discovered Sunday in the southwest neighbourhood of Oakridge.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. around 4:45 p.m. Sunday after the man was found dead in a home by a family member.

The circumstances of the man's death are currently considered suspicious, police said in a news release on Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.