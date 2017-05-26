Two baby bobcats or lynxes were found while Calgary firefighters battled a large house fire in the city's southwest Friday afternoon.

Calgary fire responded to 36 Oakmount Way S.W. at around 4 p.m. after neighbours saw heavy black smoke and flames coming from the home.

Officials say the home was vacant and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Spokesperson Carol Henke says as they were fighting the fire, one of the firefighters came across the little kitten. A second was found shortly after.

"It's probably a lynx or a bobcat," she said of the first discovery.

"We are going to hopefully reunite the kitten with the family because that seems to be the best thing to do."

The kittens' family likely lives under the home's backyard deck.

Fire officials believe the house was vacant and there are no reported injuries. (David Bell/CBC)

The kittens are in good condition but a little scared with all the commotion, she said.

"All district chiefs carry pet boxes just for those types of situations where animals are rescued out of a variety of emergencies that we attend."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.