Calgary police say a vehicle last seen being driven by a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation has been located in B.C., with a dead man inside.

The vehicle, a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla, was discovered Tuesday by Revelstoke RCMP — one day after Calgary police asked for the public's help to locate the roommate of a man found dead Sunday afternoon at a home on Oakmoor Drive S.W.

The man in the car, who police did not identify, was declared dead at the scene.

Roommate sought in homicide

On Sunday, the body of a man in his 20s was discovered by family members around 4:45 p.m.

Police said on Monday morning the death appeared suspicious, but update in the afternoon indicated new details led police to classify it as a homicide.

At the time, police said they were looking to speak to the victim's roommate — Mohammadali Darabi, 32. According to police, Darabi left the home Sunday afternoon and was seen driving a silver-coloured, 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Police say an autopsy was performed on Tuesday and the victim will be identified once next of kin are contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.