A nude man allegedly broke into a Calgary home early Saturday morning and assaulted the occupant with a broom.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 300 block of Springbank Villas S.W. at about 4:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a naked man had broken into a home and attacked a woman with a broom.

There had been two other reports from neighbours of a nude, or partially clothed man, running around the neighbourhood.

Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him. Charges are pending.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said drug use was likely a factor in the incident.