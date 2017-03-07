Having produced 125,000 barrels of oil while generating "very little" greenhouse gas emissions and using no water, a three-year pilot project by Nsolv centered around heavy oil extraction is being heralded as a success.

"I believe that our results are shifting the paradigm for the future of the oil sands industry," said company CEO Joe Kuhach in a release. "Our technology extracts heavy oil while protecting the environment and providing economic benefits to industry and government, even when oil prices are low."

The pilot project, which uses heated solvent vapour to stimulate oil flow, began in Fort McKay, Alta. in January 2014, and no safety or environmental incidents have been reported since.

Compared to traditional steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), the company says the solvent technology will generate a higher return on investment thanks to lower capital and operating costs, at the same time producing a "partially-upgraded, higher quality oil product."

Nsolv says its pilot project produced 125,000 barrels of oil over the last 3 years. (Nsolv)

SAGD uses one barrel of water for every four barrels of oil produced, however, much of that is recycled.

The company estimates the new technology — thanks to the the lower greenhouse gas intensity — will allow the industry to produce 800,000 more barrels a day under Alberta's 100 mega-ton carbon cap.

"This is a pivotal time for Nsolv," said Kuhach. "We have achieved our goals with the pilot, we are continuing to learn and we are advancing discussions with a number of companies regarding potential commercial-scale projects."

The pilot project is expected to be completed by mid-2017.