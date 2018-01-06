Two men are in police custody after a carjacking in northwest Calgary early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m.. officers were called to Country Hills Boulevard and Edgepark Boulevard N.W., where police say a man driving a Toyota Tacoma was approached by two men while stopped at the intersection.

According to police, the suspects, who were allegedly armed with a handgun, told the man to get out of the truck and then fled in the vehicle.

Police say the suspects drove erratically away from the scene, often veering into oncoming traffic.

When police tried to stop the vehicle at 14th Street and Fifth Avenue N.W., the truck rammed police vehicles and kept going.

The chase continued until the 1400 block of 14th Avenue N.W. where the vehicle was stopped and the two suspects were arrested.

Police say charges are pending.