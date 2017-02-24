Calgary police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after a man was shot numerous times in an early morning weekend shooting.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, after two groups of people got into an argument following a party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Man found dead inside bullet-riddled vehicle in Crescent Heights

One man involved in that argument walked a short distance to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way. He was approached from behind and shot numerous times by a man with a handgun, police say.

Suspect

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 16 and 20, with lighter skin, short hair and standing approximately five feet six inches to five feet nine inches tall.

He jumped into a white SUV driven by a black female, according to police.

The victim was able to call 911 and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Police would like to speak with any witnesses, anyone who was at the party who might have information, or anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.