Man shot in northeast Calgary home
Police say they have 3 persons of interest in custody
Calgary police have three people in custody after an early morning shooting at a home in northeast Calgary.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of Marlyn Place N.E. for reports a man had been shot inside a home.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition with a single gunshot wound. His condition has since been upgraded and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.
Police are still investigating and charges are pending against the three suspects.
