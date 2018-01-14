Man shot in northeast Calgary home

Calgary police have three people in custody after an early morning shooting at a home in northeast Calgary.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of Marlyn Place N.E. for reports a man had been shot inside a home.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition with a single gunshot wound. His condition has since been upgraded and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating and charges are pending against the three suspects.