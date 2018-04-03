Northeast condo fire forces 30 residents from building

About 30 residents of a northeast Calgary condo complex were forced out of their homes Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out in one of the units.

Firefighters were called to the four-storey complex in Coventry Hills around 3 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames.

Bystanders helped hand out blankets to people who had to leave while not dressed for the cold weather.

Fire crews were called to Coventry Hills condo complex around 3 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department says the fire started on a third flood balcony.

"Typically when we see fire that starts outside on a balcony, often the cause is improper disposal of smoking materials or a barbecue left on, but this investigation just started so we'll leave it up to the investigator to figure it out," she said.

Two unites were "significantly damaged" in the fire and there is smoke damage to some other suites,Henke said.

Evacuees were placed on a Calgary Transit bus while they waited for word it was safe to re-enter the building.

No one was injured in the blaze.