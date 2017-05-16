Two people are in hospital after a crash between a car and a Calgary Transit bus Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Calgary police say a car collided with a bus then struck a light pole at 44th Avenue and 36th Street N.E.

The driver of the car — a woman in her 50s — was transported to Foothills Hospital in stable condition with musculoskeletal injuries, EMS say.

The driver of the transit bus, a man also in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Considering the severity of the visual of the collision, I would hazard to say both drivers are extremely fortunate at the relatively minor extent of their injuries," said EMS spokesperson Nate Pike.

Enmax is at the scene. Police say to expect traffic delays in the area.