RCMP in Alberta say one of two people rescued from the North Saskatchewan River after their raft capsized over the May long weekend wasn't wearing a life jacket while the other's was too big for their body size.

The pair, a man and a woman, were rafting near Rocky Mountain House, Alta. — about 210 kilometres northwest of Calgary — on Sunday in a small inflatable boat when they flipped over in a dangerous section of water.

RCMP in a jet boat were doing a routine patrol of the waterway and came across the couple.

"The male was not wearing a life preserver and the female was wearing one that was too large for her body size," police said in a news release.

"The male was desperately trying to hang onto the female, who was also being pulled under due to the weight."

Officers were able to manoeuvre the jet boat and pull the couple onboard.

Police are reminding boaters to always wear an approved life preserver while on the water and make sure it fits properly.

On Monday, the body of a 25-year-old woman was pulled from the Bow River near the Taylor Lake area.

The woman had been reported overdue to Lake Louise RCMP and Parks Canada by staff at Baker Creek Chalets, where she had obtained her kayaking equipment.

Parks Canada staff believe the woman had "very little" experience.

Aaron Beardmore, a visitor safety specialist for Parks Canada, said the Bow River near Lake Louise is at a high water level right now.