Everyone in a 24-unit apartment building in Lethbridge, Alta., was forced to flee the building due to a fire that sent one person to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire took place in the 1300 block of 23 Avenue North, shortly after noon Thursday.

It was reported by a neighbor, who noticed smoke and flames coming out of a window and called 911.

Twenty-one firefighters from three stations responded.

Everyone from the building was evacuated. The Red Cross helped them access resources and housing.

The fire department said it would give an update Friday afternoon.