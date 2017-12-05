A 17-year-old boy who was competing at the Nor-Am Cup ski races this week at Lake Louise was flown to hospital by STARS air ambulance after crashing on the downhill course Tuesday.

The teen went off the course and into the netting during an afternoon run.

Ski patrollers stabilized the teen and then EMS crews took over.

Stars Air Ambulance was dispatched shortly before 2:30 p.m. The skier was airlifted to Foothills hospital in Calgary in critical, life-threatening condition.

Other first responders included Banff EMS, the Lake Louise ski patrol and two doctors who happened to be on the scene.

The North American Cup at Lake Louise is run by Alpine Canada, which is the national governing body for the sport.

It's an official race on the International Ski Federation tour.

Tuesday was designated as a training day.