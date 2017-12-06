A 17-year-old German skier has died after a crash at Lake Louise Tuesday.

The teen, who has been identified by Alpine Canada as Max Burkhart, was competing in the downhill event at the Nor-Am Cup when he went off the course and into the safety netting during an afternoon run.

Ski patrollers and EMS worked to stabilize the skier as a STARS air ambulance was dispatched to transport the teen to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

RCMP say Burkhart succumbed to his injuries Wednesday in hospital.

The North American Cup at Lake Louise is run by Alpine Canada, which is the national governing body for the sport.

"Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine are devastated about this tragic loss of life and sends its deepest condolences to his family and teammates," Alpine Canada said in a release.

"Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine encourage the ski family around the world to support the athletes' family and teammate through this difficult time,"