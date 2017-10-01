Police say there's no threat to public safety in Calgary following a suspected terror attack Saturday night in Edmonton.

"At this point, we have no intelligence to suggest there is an imminent threat to Calgarians," Calgary police said in a Sunday statement.

"However, it would be naive to think something like what occurred in Edmonton, could never happen in Calgary."

Five people were injured in Edmonton on Saturday, when an as-yet unidentified 30-year-old man first ran over and then stabbed a police officer and then ran down four pedestrians.

The police officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries, but the condition of the pedestrians is not yet known.

Checking on Calgary connections

"We have offered our full support to the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) as they investigate this incident," reads the CPS statement.

"We are also working to assess whether there are any Calgary connections to the attack and what, if any, impacts the incident will have in our city."

Police say there are protocols in place if intelligence suggests the public is at risk and resources can be mustered quickly.

"Yesterday's events in Edmonton are a shocking reminder that our province is not immune from the larger trends affecting public security around the world," police said.

Offered assistance

Mayor Naheed Nenshi also released a statement saying Calgarians "stand with our sisters and brothers in Edmonton in the wake of last night's terror attack."

"I have been in touch with Mayor Don Iveson, and I know that he and his colleagues are working around the clock to get to the bottom of this situation. We have offered Edmonton whatever assistance they may need," Nenshi said.

"I also know this: Albertans are resilient and this will not weaken the strong and diverse community that defines us."