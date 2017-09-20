A Calgary game designer joined a rather exclusive digital club this week, when his puzzle game Semispheres was added to Nintendo Switch, the hottest-selling game console since it was introduced to the market in March.

"They're really careful about what games go on the platform to just make sure it's a good game that aligns with their vision for the platform," said Radu Muresan.

He designed and created Semispheres, flying mostly solo, with a little help from a Dutch composer who contributed music and sound effects.

Muresan has a background in programming, but mostly learned how to design games and puzzles by loving to play them. His company is called Vivid Helix.

"I do play a lot of puzzle games — and I find that making a puzzle game is the ultimate puzzle itself," he said. "It's just like the next level of puzzle games."

'Meditative parallel puzzle game'

So what's Semispheres all about?

"My tag line is 'meditative parallel puzzle game,'" he said, in an interview with the The Calgary Eyeopener.

"It sounds like a mouthful. It's a game where you get to control two characters at the same time, and have to go through puzzles that go increasingly more difficult as you go through the game — but it's primarily focused on solving the puzzle, not on dexterity."

Calgary game designer Radu Muresan is the man behind Semispheres, a puzzle game that was recently added to Nintendo Switch. (Radu Muresan)

The journey to Nintendo Switch

The story of how Muresan was able to catch the attention of Nintendo is like a lot of creative journeys. It involves plenty of followup.

"It's a longer story, but ultimately just involves meeting one of the developer relations or development advocates, showing them the game and getting back to them — repeatedly," he said.

It turns out that included localizing Semispheres in multiple languages — English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish and Turkish — before taking it on the road and showcasing it at a variety of game showcases, following its initial test run in Calgary several years ago.

That led to Muresan being selected for a showcase at Boston Unite, a developers conference.

That followed being accepted to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, which led to PAX West [Penny Arcade Expo] in Seattle, the Tokyo Game Show, PAX South in San Antonio, PAX East in Boston and other events in other cities.

A screen grab from Calgary game designer Radu Muresan's Semispheres, which was added to the Nintendo Switch console recently. (Radu Muresan)

The game is also available on PlayStation 4 and will soon will be released on PlayStation Vita. Muresan is working on an XBox version as well.

Muresan is part of the Calgary Game Developers Association, a not-for-profit organization that supports game designers of all types.

"The goal is just to foster game development in Calgary, and support people who are interested in making games — both as a hobby or as a profession, a serious endeavor."

Payoff TBD

While it's a feather in the cap to have his game included on the popular Nintendo Switch console, it's too early to tell whether or not it's going to result in a significant payday or not.

"For this one, It's a bit early to tell because I just launched this week.on this platform," he said. "It is a hard space to succeed in.

"Like any creative industry, the competition is really high," he added. "I like to equate it to the introduction of the affordable typewriter, where anybody can make a book.

"Now, anybody can make a game," he said. "But it's hard to make a good game that makes something out of it. Even to recoup the cost is pretty hard."

Whether it pays off or not, Muresan will always have the moment when he showcased the puzzle, and he got to see that look in people's eyes that told him they were hooked on Semispheres.

"I'd have to say that's one of the highlights of being a game developer," he said." I've been to many events with the game — in the States, a Tokyo game show — and just seeing people just have the aha! moment [was wonderful].

"Because it is a puzzle game, I have two or three interesting moments in a five-minute demonstration. And seeing their faces light up when they get it — it's really rewarding."

With files from The Calgary Eyeopener