"Are you kidding me?"
That's how one of the announcers described the field goal — all 59-yards of it — that put the University of Calgary Dinos over the top in their Hardy Cup win against the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday.
"It gave me the chills once again, and I still couldn't even believe it happened," Dinos second-year kicker Niko DiFonte told The Homestretch after hearing the reaction.
DiFonte's field goal with no time left on the clock put the game's final score at 44-43.
"I knew I hit it well but I wasn't sure if it had the leg or not. It was a 59-yard field goal, I had never thought I would even attempt it in a game."
DiFonte said it topped his previous records of 49 yards in a game and 55 years in practice.
"I still can't even believe it myself," he said.
"My family came down from Winnipeg to watch this game, and what a game to come watch. It was a nail biter. It was a great game. UBC really gave us a fight to the end and we just kind of got lucky there."
He said he learned it was a record, "when [teammate] Hunter Karl tossed me around like a rag doll."
With files from The Homestretch