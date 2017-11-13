"Are you kidding me?"

That's how one of the announcers described the field goal — all 59-yards of it — that put the University of Calgary Dinos over the top in their Hardy Cup win against the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday.

"It gave me the chills once again, and I still couldn't even believe it happened," Dinos second-year kicker Niko DiFonte told The Homestretch after hearing the reaction.

DiFonte's field goal with no time left on the clock put the game's final score at 44-43.

"I knew I hit it well but I wasn't sure if it had the leg or not. It was a 59-yard field goal, I had never thought I would even attempt it in a game."

DiFonte said it topped his previous records of 49 yards in a game and 55 years in practice.

University of Calgary Dinos kicker Niko DiFonte celebrates their victory over the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds following the USports Hardy Cup football game in Calgary, Saturday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

"I still can't even believe it myself," he said.

"My family came down from Winnipeg to watch this game, and what a game to come watch. It was a nail biter. It was a great game. UBC really gave us a fight to the end and we just kind of got lucky there."

He said he learned it was a record, "when [teammate] Hunter Karl tossed me around like a rag doll."

