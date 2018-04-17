Accused gang leader Nick Chan freed on murder charges after Calgary judge issues Jordan stay

Accused gang leader Nick Chan has been freed on murder charges again, this time because a Calgary judge issued a stay based on the Supreme Court's Jordan decision. That means his trial did not take place within a reasonable time.

It is the third time in two years that the 40-year-old Calgarian has been acquitted on organized crime-related charges.

Chan, who had been in custody since his arrest in July 2013, was released on bail in Calgary on Monday after a ruling from the judge that the prosecution's star witness would not be allowed to testify.

A publication ban was in effect until after the jury was excused from service on Tuesday.

"It is very difficult to be accused of such serious crimes and have to defend yourself when you are held as a pretrial inmate, especially at the Calgary Remand Centre," said Chan's lawyer, Andrea Serink.

"Mr. Chan is grateful for the fairness the court has shown to him throughout these proceedings."

Nick Chan leaves court a free man after 5 years awaiting trials on charges of murder, weapons offences, instructing a criminal organization <a href="https://t.co/uajg1FUedC">pic.twitter.com/uajg1FUedC</a> —@CBCMeg

Chan will now be free with no conditions attached to his release.

After Justice Paul Jeffrey's ruling on the key witness, the Crown had considered staying the murder charge but asked to direct the jury to acquit instead.

On Tuesday morning, the judge refused that course of action and ordered a judicial stay on all charges based on a violation of Chan's right to be tried within a reasonable time.

Prosecutors Steven Johnston and Ryan Persad have not yet decided if they will appeal Jeffery's ruling, which could open the door to a new trial.

"We did not know that this ruling was going to be coming this morning, so we were somewhat surprised to receive the ruling this morning," said Johnston.

"Until we have reasons, we're in a bit of a vacuum for our decision-making process."

The witness who cannot testify was granted a partial immunity deal in exchange for his evidence. His identity is protected by a publication ban.

Chan was charged with first-degree murder in the case but was accused of orchestrating the killing of Kevin Anaya.

The suspected gang leader is accused of ordering his Fresh Off the Boat (FOB) gang underlings to murder rivals from the FK (Fresh off the Boat Killers) gangsters.

In March 2016, a jury found Chan not guilty of first-degree murder for the 2009 Bolsa Restaurant triple murder. In December, he was acquitted of several weapons-related charges following a trial.

Operation Desino

A massive police investigation dubbed Operation Desino ended in July 2013 with multiple gangsters, including Chan, facing numerous murder charges in connection to three homicides.

Several gangsters were granted immunity or partial immunity deals in exchange for their testimony against men Calgary police deemed key players in the 2002 to 2009 gang war.

"We will await the Judge's written decision and review it to better understand the reasons for this," said CPS in a statement, refusing to comment further given the case is still before the courts.

Chan is accused of leading the FOB gang through the bloody seven-year period when 25 people were killed.

According to testimony at previous trials, Chan would pay FOB members up to $10,000 for successful hits on FK gangsters.

FK member Kevin Bontogon was the intended target back in 2008 when Kevin Anaya, 21, was gunned down. Chan had also faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and directing a criminal organization, accused of planning the attack on Bontogon and leading the FOB gang.