Accused murderer Nick Chan says he's getting a crap deal at the Calgary Courts Centre, where he claims sheriffs have started a movement designed to keep the suspected gang leader from properly cleaning himself after his daily defecation.

Chan is making a stink in an application — which includes an affidavit — that will be heard in court on Thursday dealing with a lack of toilet paper and soap available while he's at the courthouse.

His claims have not been proven in court.

The 39-year-old says sheriffs have pruned his daily allotment of toilet paper down to one or two squares and at times and he has no access to soap, likely as "some form of punishment."

"Like any other person who has a bowel movement, sometimes I have a significant amounts of feces that needs to be wiped off my body in order to remain sanitary," said Chan in his affidavit.

'Clockwork constitution'

Chan is currently on trial for weapons-related charges and faces a murder trial in October for his alleged role as a leader in the 2002 to 2009 gang war during which more than two dozen were killed.

He is asking Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey to order sheriffs to comply with the Public Health Act, the Nuisance and General Sanitation Regulation and allow him to properly clean himself after using the washroom.

Chan says his clockwork constitution means he makes regular bathroom visits between 7 a.m. — when he arrives at court — and lunch time, which involved a bagged lunch usually consisting of a sandwich, veggie sticks and an apple.

Without being able to properly clean himself, Chan claims he is putting his health and the health of others at risk as he sometimes touches court exhibits which are then passed around by lawyers, clerks and the judge.

"It is disgusting to me, knowing that I am likely transferring my feces to others in the courtroom because sheriffs treat me like I am not worthy of practicing basic hygiene while at court," he said in the affidavit.

Chan once complained about life without CBC

This isn't the first time Chan claims to have run into this problem. He says another time a sheriff approached him with soap and toilet paper, but he claims another said "no way, he's not f**king special" and he was not given the supplies.

Chan has repeatedly complained over the last decade about life behind bars as he awaits his criminal trials. Most recently, in January 2016, Chan went on a hunger strike at the Remand Centre over conditions he claimed were unfair.

After he was found guilty of trafficking heroin in 2004, Chan made 38 complaints related to his time at the Calgary Remand Centre including the quality of indoor air and food, and the lack of privacy.

Chan also tried to get enhanced credit for the time he'd already served by arguing the hardships of life without cable television and CBC radio.

Chan's claims have not been proven. On Thursday, Jeffrey will hear from Chan who will argue he's suffered "cruel and unusual treatment."