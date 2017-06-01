A Calgary judge has ordered sheriffs to provide accused murderer Nick Chan with soap and toilet paper for his morning bathroom breaks at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Chan, 39, made the application — which included an affidavit — on Thursday arguing sheriffs would only give him one or two squares of toilet paper and at times and said he has no access to soap, likely as "some form of punishment."

"Mr. Chan has been deprived of his liberty but he should not be deprived of his dignity or his humanity," said Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey in delivering his order.

"I am astounded it would take this kind of a process to get what would seem to be a straight forward result."

Chan is currently on trial for weapons-related charges.

He did face a murder trial in October for his alleged role as a leader in the 2002 to 2009 gang war during which more than two dozen were killed, but on Thursday it was rebooked for April 2018.

Jeffrey ordered sheriffs to comply with the Public Health Act and allow him to properly clean himself after using the washroom.

Chan says his clockwork constitution means he makes regular bathroom visits between 7 a.m. — when he arrives at court — and lunch time, which involved a bagged lunch usually consisting of a sandwich, veggie sticks and an apple.

Without being able to properly clean himself, Chan claims he is putting his health and the health of others at risk as he sometimes touches court exhibits that are then passed around by lawyers, clerks and the judge.

Chan has repeatedly complained over the last decade about life behind bars as he awaits his criminal trials. Most recently, in January 2016, Chan went on a hunger strike at the Remand Centre over conditions he claimed were unfair.