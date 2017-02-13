Nicholas Rasberry — a Calgarian who is appealing a conviction for manslaughter after stabbing a neighbour to death — is facing four new charges for allegedly breaching his release conditions and obstructing a peace officer in Banff, Alta.

Rasberry was found guilty of manslaughter in Calgary in 2015 after stabbing and slashing his neighbour, teacher Craig Kelloway, 37 times with three knives while drinking with him after a barbecue in 2013.

Though Rasberry claimed he was defending himself from sexual assault, the judge rejected the theory and sentenced Rasberry to seven years in prison.

He was out on bail pending a decision from the Alberta Court of Appeal on whether he will get a new trial.

Rasberry was arrested Sunday night in Banff and is being held in Canmore.

On Monday, Rasberry appeared before a justice of the peace on three counts of breaching his bail conditions — including that he not drink — and one count of obstruction.

He remains in custody and is back in Canmore court on Wednesday.

His lawyer says he believes the allegations are "trivial."

"There seems to be a constant effort to attract negative publicity in regards to Mr. Rasberry," said his lawyer, Hersh Wolch.

"At this point we don't know anything about it, but can only assume that it's trivial."

Both Crown and defence lawyers have filed appeals of the manslaughter conviction. The prosecution wants Rasberry convicted of murder; his lawyers argued for an acquittal.

A panel of judges from the Alberta Court of Appeal heard arguments in November but reserved a decision.

Rasberry was out on bail pending the outcome.

Rasberry was accused of breaching his bail conditions in Dec. 2015, one day before he was sentenced for manslaughter, when police arrested him during a traffic stop for drinking.

The charge was stayed and Rasberry was fined $7,500.