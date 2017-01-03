Discount travel company NewLeaf has abruptly cancelled its newly announced flights from Calgary and Edmonton to Phoenix, Ariz., after it says Westjet muscled in on its new route.

The flights, announced in November and meant to start this month, were supposed to fly into the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, which NewLeaf spokesperson Julie Rempel said wasn't served by any Canadian airline.

"So we made that decision to go in there and within eight hours of our decision, an airline also chose to put service in to that airport as well, and also run flights basically matching the same schedule," said Rempel, who clarified that Westjet was the competitor in question.

"So, given the volume of service and the customer base, I guess at this point, given that NewLeaf is new to the marketplace, we just couldn't see that we'd be able to sustain it at this time."

Full refunds

Rempel would not speculate on why Westjet, which already offered flights to the Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport, decided to mirror the NewLeaf's offerings, saying "you probably have to ask them that question."

CBC News reached out to Westjet, but has not yet received comment.

Rempel said NewLeaf decided to focus on its other routes, but that it "absolutely" intends to provide flights to Phoenix in the future.

NewLeaf is providing full refunds to all customers who booked flights to Phoenix.

"It simply means that we're here to stay, actually, because we recognize that going in we would be taking probably a loss at this point, so we want to make sure that we're sustainable for the long term," said Rempel.

The company plans to release a new flight schedule sometime this month.