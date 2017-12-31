It's made of more than 15,000 LEDs strapped to a 74-kilogram steel frame with 1,400 zip ties, and it's going to drop on Calgary's Olympic Plaza at midnight on New Year's.

"I've never tried anything like this before," admitted Stephen Burak of EA systems.

The lighting designer has spent the past two months poring over sketches, fine-tuning his model, working with contractors and re-evaluating his ultimate vision for Calgary's Countdown Ball.

The ball will drop at midnight as planned, but the anticipated crowd of 15,000 people won't be on hand to watch, as city officials cancelled the outdoor portion of the celebrations due to the extreme cold.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -26 C on Sunday night, with the wind chill making it feel like -44 C.

"It might drop fast, and it might drop slow, depending on the rigging solutions that we're working on now," Burak said.

Burak set out to make as bright and light a ball as possible, without going over the budget allocated by Downtown Calgary.

An example of one of the eight wedges that will combine to form the New Year's Countdown Ball. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

With a total of 64 LED strips, each measuring roughly four metres long, the ball will take roughly 400 amps of 12-volt DC to power.

The giant sphere weighs in at 180 kilograms. It measures three metres in diameter and has been sliced into eight wedges so that it can be transported piecemeal and reassembled on site.