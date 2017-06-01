The Jack Singer Concert Hall is swapping out its 2,000 seats after 30 years of bums, wear, tear and farts.

The arts and facilities director Wes Jenkins told the Calgary Eyeopener about the effort it took to choose new seats.

"I've got a professional bum now. I've sat in so many chairs across the world looking for seats you get a new sense and feeling as you evaluate them," he said.

We Jenkins demonstrates how worn out the 30-year-old seats at the Jack Singer Concert Hall are. (Danielle Nerman/CBC)

Jenkins sampled chairs in Mexico, Ecuador, China and Belgium, but settled with a Canadian chair design.

"It won on its own merit. Not based on price, not based on Canadian content or anything like that. It won simply because it's the best chair out there," he said.

The new design considers changing body types, comfort, acoustics and will even feature cup holders so theatre-goers can enjoy a drink at certain performances.

As for the old chairs, Jenkins says they're too worn to pass on to others.

"The foam breaks down because of farts," he said of the well-used seats.

Although seats from all over the world were sampled, the new seats selected are a Canadian design. (Supplied)

However, the wood from the chair backs are in great shape, he said, so some will be installed into the lobby ceiling.

On Friday and Saturday night, the CPO is performing Mozart's most famous piano concerto no. 21 in C Major.

It will be the last opportunity to sit in the old seats, should you still want to.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener