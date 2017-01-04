A passenger rights advocate says a new discount carrier should be on the hook for a lot more than ticket refunds to its Alberta customers.

NewLeaf announced Tuesday it was cancelling flights from Calgary and Edmonton to Mesa, Ariz., because it got nudged out of the market by WestJet.

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says the Canadian Transportation Agency's notice to carriers outlines what the reasonable standard of practice should be.

It says if a flight is cancelled for reasons within an airlines' control, it must rebook its passengers on another flight, if not on its airline, then another — at the company's expense

And Lukacs says that's not what NewLeaf has done.

"It appears they are skirting their obligation to the public. This is a very very troublesome attitude," he said.

NewLeaf says it's refunding the price of the tickets to its customers and that's all.

But Lukacs says customers should fight that with either the discount ticket seller, NewLeaf, or the company that owns the planes, Flair Air.

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says NewLeaf should do more to help affected customers. (The Canadian Press)

In an email, the Canadian Transportation Agency said the company doesn't fall under its jurisdiction.

"In Decision No. 100-A-2016, the Canadian Transportation Agency found that NewLeaf Travel Company Inc., as a reseller, will not be considered to operate an air service and will not be required to hold a licence as long as it does not hold itself out to the public as an air carrier operating an air service," the agency told CBC News in an email.

"As NewLeaf is not a licensee, it is not regulated by the Canadian Transportation Agency."

Calgary-based airline analyst Rick Erickson says smaller companies just don't have the kind of money needed to pay out double or triple the original ticket price to rebook thousands of customers.

"That's one of the risks you take when you go with a new startup versus one of the very well established majors," he said.

"You can't be selling a $150 ticket to Phoenix, one-way, and begin to think you can put that passenger on another carrier. Say a U.S. carrier going over Denver, the ticket is going to be $450 and NewLeaf just can't handle those costs."

NewLeaf says it may start offering flights to Mesa again in the future.