An illegal campfire on Bow Lake has started a new blaze in the Rocky Mountain national parks.

The fire, at the west end of Bow Lake on the Icefields Parkway, is currently estimated to be half a hectare in size and not a threat to people or facilities, Parks Canada said in a statement Friday.

"Parks Canada fire crews, with the aid of a helicopter with bucket, continue to work to contain the new fire. The Bow Glacier Falls trail, Bow Hut access route and a portion of the Bow Lake trail have been closed to allow crews to safely work on containing the fire."

The Icefields Parkway connects Banff and Jasper.

There is a ban on campfires in the area.

A section of forest burned by the Verdant Creek wildfire, as seen from a helicopter on Aug. 22, 2017. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

A second new fire about the same size is burning four kilometres south of Crooks Meadows campground in Kootenay National Park. It was reported on Thursday. It's also not threatening people or parks facilities.

"Initial attack crews and a helicopter with bucket responded to the fire in less than an hour and made good progress containing the fire," the release said.

The Verdant Creek wildfire in Kootenay National Park that started in July, meanwhile, is still burning.

"Crews continue to work to contain the spread of the fire. Increased fire activity [Thursday] afternoon has caused the fire to grow along the remote southeastern area of the fire in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, but we do not have a revised fire size at this time," Parks Canada said.

"A significant change in weather along with substantial rainfall is needed for the Verdant Creek wildfire to be fully extinguished."

The fire has caused smoke in the area and drivers should check conditions before heading out. Most of the smoke in the Bow Valley, however, is from other wildfires in B.C. and the United States.