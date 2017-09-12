The president of the Calgary Flames says the team's owners are dropping their plan for a new arena.

Ken King, with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which also oversees the Calgary Stampeders, says they are no longer in talks with the city after an owners meeting today — one that included NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

"The owners conveyed to me their frustration," said Bettman.

King says negotiations have been poor and the last meeting was at the end of July.

"They've been spectacularly unproductive meetings," said King. "It's unfortunate because I really thought we would have something that works."

King won't say what this means for the future of the team.

"We will operate as long as we can and work as hard as we can to make it work," he said, adding they won't be putting more money into the Saddledome or McMahon Stadium.

No deal could be made, says King

Mayor Naheed Nenshi is expected to respond to the news during a council break Tuesday night. He has raised concerns about using taxpayer dollars to fund the new arena in the past.

Nenshi, running for re-election this October, said earlier this week that his campaign wanted to see the new arena as part of the revitalized entertainment district near the current Saddledome. King said he called Nenshi's office on Monday to talk about his vision, and said it was clear when talking to Nenshi's chief of staff that what he considered to be a fair deal would not work.

"He does not see the merit in the response we had," said King.

The city had been talking with the Flames about a "Plan B" site in the community of Victoria Park, west of Fifth Street between 12th and 14th avenues S.E. Those negotiations came after the city rejected the team's CalgaryNext proposal for the West Village.