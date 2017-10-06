Incumbent mayoral candidate Naheed Nenshi responded Friday to challenger Bill Smith's call to re-evaluate the city's $4.6-billion Green Line LRT expansion, calling it a "reckless" position that would jeopardize funding commitments from higher levels of government.

"This is shocking," Nenshi said.

"And it really is remarkably, breathtakingly uninformed. It really shows Mr. Smith's habit of repeating what the last person he talked to said rather than actually answering — or asking — thoughtful questions."

Smith told two local newspapers on Thursday that, if elected, he'd move to pause and re-evaluate the massive project, which city council approved in June.

The project's costs are to be divided equally between the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

While the city and federal funds have been committed for some time, the province only agreed in July to put up its $1.53 billion, saying it wanted to see finalized plans before it would commit funding.

"I worked hard for many years to secure the single largest investment from provincial and federal governments in Calgary's history in the Green Line — $3 billion — all of which is at risk," Nenshi said.

"The $3 billion was vetted on this project by the provincial and federal governments and Mr. Smith is willing to throw that away."

Nenshi added that $300 million of the federal money "has to be spent before 2019 or we forfeit it completely."

CBC News has requested an interview with Smith to respond to Nenshi's comments.

Council voted 12-3 in favour of beginning the first phase of the project in the city's centre, where the most complex construction work needs to be done.

After evaluating several options for getting the new line past the Bow River and through the downtown core, council opted to go with an expensive tunnel option, burying the LRT tracks and several stations below ground.

The estimated cost of the tunnel beneath Crescent Heights, the Bow River and downtown is $2 billion, alone eating up nearly half of the available funding.

A rendering of what an underground station would look like as part of a tunnelled route for the new Green Line of the LRT system. (City of Calgary/Screenshot)

The city also opted for pricey options in order to get the line through the Beltline and into Inglewood and expects to be able to afford to build only about 20 kilometres of total line with the $4.6 billion in secured funding.

That would take the line from 16th Avenue in the north to the 126th Avenue in the southeast.

The original plan for the full Green Line was to build a 46-kilometre route stretching all the way from the city's northern periphery to the community of Seton in the deep southeast.

The city now plans to do that in phases, once funding beyond the initial $4.6 billion is secured.

Smith described the fact that the full line isn't going to be be built for $4.6 billion as a "boondoggle" and said he wants the first phase of the project to change.

Rather than constructing the expensive downtown infrastructure first and building truncated lines to the north and southeast, Smith said the first phase should involve a longer buildout in one direction or the other.