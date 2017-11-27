It's unlikely to take a place among greats such as Kubla Khan or Where the Sidewalk Ends, but a poem written by Toronto Mayor John Tory had its desired effect at Calgary city council on Monday.

A theatrically downtrodden Mayor Naheed Nenshi took to the podium in council chambers, amidst ongoing budget talks that could see service cuts in Calgary, to ham it up and read the poem as punishment for losing his bet on yesterday's Grey Cup match.

Watch Mayor Nenshi read a poem after losing a bet to Toronto Mayor John Tory1:52

As per tradition, each city's mayor wagered their home team would win.

Wearing an Argos jersey, Nenshi read, in part:

"As I taste the bitter tears of defeat,

and realize that the Toronto Argos can't be beat,

I must also acknowledge a fact that I know is true:

Toronto, Canada's largest city, my God, I love you."

The mayor couldn't resist making quips about the quality of the rhymes and making a side comment about Toronto's subway woes, but he found the end of the poem and fulfilled his duty before going back to determine whether transit users will have to wait longer for their buses.