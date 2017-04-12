The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has broadened a national flour recall over further fears of E. coli contamination.

The initial recall issued on March 28 applied only to Robin Hood flour sold in four provinces in Western Canada. The inspection agency extended the recall countrywide a week later.

On Wednesday, CIFA widened the recall to include products sold under the Brodie, Creative Baker and Golden Temple brands, as well as Robin Hood.

"Ardent Mills is recalling various brands of flour and flour products due to possible E. coli O121 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products," reads the recall notice on the CIFA website.

The recalled products include:

Brodie self-raising cake and pastry flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 291 548 with best-before date of Jan. 17, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01484 5.

self-raising cake and pastry flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 291 548 with best-before date of Jan. 17, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01484 5. Creative Baker all-purpose flour, 20 kg. Production code 6 291 SK with best-before date of Oct. 17, 2017. UPC 6 28622 10142 6.

all-purpose flour, 20 kg. Production code 6 291 SK with best-before date of Oct. 17, 2017. UPC 6 28622 10142 6. Creative Baker whole wheat flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 292 SK with best-before date of April 18, 2017. UPC 6 28622 10131 0.

whole wheat flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 292 SK with best-before date of April 18, 2017. UPC 6 28622 10131 0. Golden Temple Sooji creamy wheat, 2 kg. Production code 6 292 548 with best-before date of Jan. 18, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01552 1.

Sooji creamy wheat, 2 kg. Production code 6 292 548 with best-before date of Jan. 18, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01552 1. Robin Hood all-purpose flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 288 548 with best-before date of April 14, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0.

all-purpose flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 288 548 with best-before date of April 14, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0. Robin Hood all-purpose flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 289 548 with best-before date of April 15, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0.

all-purpose flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 289 548 with best-before date of April 15, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0. Robin Hood all-purpose flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 290 548 with best-before date of April 16, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0.

all-purpose flour, 1 kg. Production code 6 290 548 with best-before date of April 16, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0. Robin Hood all-purpose flour, 1 kg, Production code 6 291 548 with best-before date of April 17, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0.

all-purpose flour, 1 kg, Production code 6 291 548 with best-before date of April 17, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01632 0. Robin Hood all-purpose flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 288 548 with best-before date of April 14, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01652 8.

all-purpose flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 288 548 with best-before date of April 14, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01652 8. Robin Hood all-purpose flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 289 548 with best-before date of April 15, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01652 8.

all-purpose flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 289 548 with best-before date of April 15, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01652 8. Robin Hood all-purpose flour, 10 kg. Production code 6 292 548 with best-before date of April 18, 2018. UPC 0 59000 01652 8.

According to CIFA, the recall was triggered during its investigation into a food-borne illness outbreak. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store.

At least 26 people across Canada have been infected with the dangerous bacteria. Two Alberta law firms announced this week they were filing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who bought or consumed Robin Hood flour and became ill.

Symptoms of E. coli poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

For more information on the recall, visit the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.