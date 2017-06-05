The National Energy Board is dedicating a four-person team to make contact with Indigenous people and the general public about the Energy East pipeline over the next six weeks.

The team will work independently from the hearing panel that is leading the regulatory assessment of Energy East.

Its main goal will be to "engage with many of the more than 200 groups of Indigenous peoples who may be impacted by the projects," the NEB said Monday in a release.

"One of the key aspects of these discussions will be to identify the best ways to collect oral traditional evidence."

The team plans to gather feedback through face-to-face meetings as well as an online platform, where all Canadians are invited to provide input.

The proposed 4,500-kilometre Energy East pipeline would carry more than a million barrels a day of Canadian crude from Alberta to refineries and export terminals in Atlantic Canada.

The engagement team will collect information until July 15 that will be presented on the official record for the hearing panel to consider.