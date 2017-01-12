The families of Nathan O'Brien and Alvin and Kathy Liknes have issued a joint statement, asking for privacy and thanking Canadians ahead of the start of Monday's triple murder trial for the man accused of killing the five-year-old boy and his grandparents.

Douglas Garland is to go on trial Monday facing three counts of first-degree murder after the three disappeared from the Liknes' home in Calgary in June 2014.

Statement from the families:

"It has been two and a half years since Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were taken from us. Our pain has not lessened during this time.

The next five weeks of this trial will be very difficult for us. We can only hope that at the end of this grueling time we will find justice for Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from people in Calgary and across the country."

The families say they will not be speaking again before or during the trial, and have asked for privacy during "this incredibly stressful time."

The bodies of Kathryn and Alvin Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien have never been found. (Facebook)

Jury selected Wednesday

The bodies of O'Brien and his grandparents have never been found.

The boy was at an impromptu sleepover with his grandparents, but when Jennifer O'Brien arrived to pick up her son the next morning, the three were gone. The inside of the home was covered in blood.

After a two-week search, Garland was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

Douglas Garland's five-week triple murder trial begins on Monday. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Garland has connections to the family — his sister was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, and he also had past business dealings with Alvin Liknes.

On Wednesday, more than 450 people were called to the Calgary Courts Centre for jury selection and 16 people were selected.

Prosecutors Shane Parker and Vickie Faulkner expect to call about 60 witnesses.

It's unknown whether defence lawyers Kim Ross and Jim Lutz will present any evidence.