A decade after she killed a Calgary teenager by shoving him between two C-Train cars, Natalie Pasqua, 36, is heading back to jail for brutally assaulting a woman who had to be hospitalized for more than 10 days following the attack.

After drinking together in July 2016, a group including Pasqua began driving around in the victim's car.

Pasqua repeatedly beat the woman, who was in the back seat, including punching her over and over and digging her fingers into the victim's eyes. At one point, she had another woman hold the victim down as the attack continued.

"When you are intoxicated, you are a violent menace," provincial court judge Paul Mason said to Pasqua.

Victim 'played dead'

Eventually the victim "played dead" until she was able to fling herself from the moving vehicle.

"[The victim] was intoxicated, injured, confused and frightened," reads the agreed statement of facts.

Nearby homeowners called 911 for the injured woman who was taken to hospital by ambulance. There, nine lacerations to her face, head and legs had to be stitched up. She was also suffering corneal abrasions.

Defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli told the court Pasqua is addicted both to methamphetamine and alcohol.

Pasqua pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and theft of a motor vehicle. She also faced charges of kidnapping and robbery, but prosecutor Pam McCluskey withdrew those counts as part of the plea deal.

Mason accepted McCluskey and Iovinelli's joint submission of 15 months in jail. With credit for time she's already spent behind bars, Pasqua has four months remaining on her sentence.

C-Train killing

In 2007, Pasqua shoved Gage Prevost,17, off the C-Train platform at Eighth Street S.W. in between two train cars over a $10 drug deal.

She received just over five years in prison in 2009 for that killing, but had already been in prison for over three years and only had two left to serve.

Months after Pasqua's release, she again faced charges, this time for drugs. She has spent her entire adult life in and out of jail.

"You are clearly on almost what appears to be an installment plan of life in prison," said Mason. "I can only sit here and urge you with all of the passion I can exhibit to please grab on to a treatment facility.

"Good luck."