A male in his late teens was flown to Foothills Hospital after being found injured at Nakiska on Monday.

EMS from Kananaskis responded to the call around 4 p.m. after the hill's ski patrol came across the injured skier, who is in potentially life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson for Nakiska said the teen was reported missing and patrol was looking for him when he was discovered on the side of a run with his helmet off.

"It is not precisely known to EMS how the skier may have been injured, however crews treated the patient for suspected head injuries," said Alberta EMS in a press release. "There were no other reports of any other patients at the scene."