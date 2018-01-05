If you've ever wondered what it would be like to thunder down a waterslide naked, then a Calgary nudist group has just the event for you.

Calgary Nude Recreation will be renting out the Southland Leisure Centre for their Naked Water Slides and Wave Pool event on Jan. 14, and are inviting Calgarians who like to bare it all to come and strip down for the day.

"This group is family oriented and kid friendly and open to people of all ages, body types, all genders, sexual orientations, and anyone else in between," reads an introduction on the group's Meetup page.

'Break free from our societal constraints'

A representative from Calgary Nude Recreation could not be reached for comment, but online posts say the group's events are not about being an exhibitionist.

Rather, they say the event is about expressing your "rawest self" in a "safe and welcoming, non-judgmental environment."

"We as a society are inundated with so much false ideals about body image that we can easily become lost in self criticism, judgment and insecurities," the group said online.

"This group is a place to break free from our societal constraints and tap into the liberation and freedom from embarrassment and shame and allow us to fully embrace and courageously love all of ourselves in the presence of others."

Letting it all hang out

Jarret Hoebers, recreation regional manager with the City of Calgary, said Southland Leisure Centre and many other facilities around the city are available for rental, but this is the first time the leisure centre has been rented out by Calgary Nude Recreation.

"We get all kinds of bookings from all kinds of groups of citizens," Hoebers. "Whether it be special-interest [groups], sport, recreation, leisure; it doesn't matter what it is.

"And we deal with them all the same way and respect their opportunities to have recreation."

Because the Naked Water Slides and Wave Pool event will be running after-hours, staff had to volunteer to work the event.

Some might think it would be difficult to find a lifeguard willing to watch over a crowd of nude swimmers, but Hoebers said staffing the event hasn't been a problem.

"We've had no issue," he said.

"We've got a huge variety and diversity in our workforce and booking for any special event isn't really an issue."

To book a recreational facility in the city visit the City of Calgary's website.